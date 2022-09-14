Amtrak Just Cancelled All Long-Distance Routes Due to the Railroad Strike

On Wednesday, 5,000 rail workers officially authorized a strike that will effectively halt the industry. In anticipation of the news, Amtrak suspended most of its routes just one day prior before ultimately canceling long-haul trips altogether upon the announcement.

Departures out of the Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, California Zephyr, and part of Texas Eagle routes were all preemptively canceled earlier this week, Insider reports. While Amtrak is not actually involved in the union negotiations, the rail strike will "significantly impact intercity passenger rail service," given it travels on 21,000 miles of tracks owned and controlled by the railroads.

The original canceled routes include Chicago to Los Angeles, Chicago to Seattle/Portland, Chicago to San Francisco, Los Angeles to San Antonio, and the stops along the way. However, following Wednesday's announcement, CNN reporter Pete Muntean took to Twitter to announce Amtrak's additional cancellations, which will affect all long-distance trains beginning Thursday.

According to the outlet, much of the Northeast Corridor—including Boston, New York, and Washington—will not be affected as a result of the strike. The Acela will continue to operate on a regular schedule, and the strike will only impact a few Northeast Regional departures.

Travelers can rebook for another date without any fare difference for departures through October 31 or receive a full refund without fees.