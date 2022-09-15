Major Chaos Averted After Rail Workers Reach Deal

In the last week, you may have seen dozens of headlines warning of a national rail strike and the subsequent chaos it would cause. Fortunately, the strike was averted after a 20-hour negotiating session between unions and management. In a statement on Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed the resolution.

"This agreement is validation—validation of what I've always believed. Unions and management can work together, can work together for the benefit of everyone," Biden said, according to NPR. He made a phone call to union and management representatives on Wednesday night, urging the two groups to come to a resolution.

The threat of strike already caused Amtrak to cancel all long distance routes on Wednesday. Now, having reached an agreement just before the deadline for contract negotiations on Friday, those routes will be coming back online soon, according to The San Luis Obispo Times.

Had an agreement not been reached, not only would passenger trains have been stopped, so would freight trains. In that scenario, essential goods that normally were transported across the country by rail would also be halted. The economic and consumer impact of such a situation would have not only harmed the economy at large, but it would also make basic necessities not only unaffordable but scarce.

Now that a deal has been made, union members will need to vote to officially ratify the agreement in the coming weeks. The agreement will include raises for rail workers and, most importantly, better sick leave policies—previous harsh policies were driving away workers with decades of experience because they didn’t have time to care for medical issues and family emergencies.

“These railroads are making billions of dollars. In the past, we’ve been well compensated for being on call 24/7, 365 days a year. That’s been eroded over the course of my career in the last two decades to where it’s just not appealing enough to attract people into the workplace,” Ross Grooters, a locomotive engineer, told The Guardian.