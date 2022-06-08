These Popular Sprinkles Are Being Recalled Nationwide Due to an Undeclared Allergen

Wilton Industries, Inc is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its rainbow sprinkles because of undeclared product contamination.

According to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the Naperville, Illinois company is taking select lots of its Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles and Rainbow Sprinkles Mix off shelves around the nation. The baking company says that "although the product label does indicate that it may contain milk, this recall is being conducted because some samples of the product were found to contain milk."

Because of this undeclared allergen, people who have a milk allergy or sensitivity to milk risk severe illness after ingesting the sprinkles. If you've recently purchased Wilton brand rainbow sprinkles, you'll want to keep an eye out for the following lot codes, which you can find on the bottom of each container: