Turn Back Before You Know Ramen Bath Salts Are a Real Thing

After a long day of work, you deserve to be pampered. With so much to worry about, you deserve the best money can offer. That's probably why you buy the 75-cent ramen noodle packet instead of the 35-cent one.

But why should your noodles get all the glory of soaking in that salty broth? You deserve that broth. The outside of your body deserves that broth. Enter the high-end world of ramen bath salts. It's a small world. In fact, it's basically limited to one site that's selling a variety of flavors of ramen-inspired bath salts for $3 a pop.