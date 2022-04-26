The Makers of Ranch Water Are Launching a Canned Margarita

Ranch Rider Spirits, the brand behind the first canned Ranch Water, has made the cult-favorite cocktail something of a phenomenon. And while it might seem simple enough—tequila, sparkling water, and lime—it's cultivated quite the following.

And now, Ranch Rider is looking to emulate that success with a new spin on the margarita, which features reposado tequila, a squeeze of lime and orange, sparkling water, and a hint of sea salt. Not to mention, the beverage maker has avoided added sugar, making it practically healthy, right? Just nod your head, so I feel better about myself.