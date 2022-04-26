The Makers of Ranch Water Are Launching a Canned Margarita
The brand's take on a classic marg is already available nationwide.
Ranch Rider Spirits, the brand behind the first canned Ranch Water, has made the cult-favorite cocktail something of a phenomenon. And while it might seem simple enough—tequila, sparkling water, and lime—it's cultivated quite the following.
And now, Ranch Rider is looking to emulate that success with a new spin on the margarita, which features reposado tequila, a squeeze of lime and orange, sparkling water, and a hint of sea salt. Not to mention, the beverage maker has avoided added sugar, making it practically healthy, right? Just nod your head, so I feel better about myself.
Here's the best part. You don't even have to wait to get your hands on it. The Ranch Rider Margarita is available nationwide at major retailers like Whole Foods, Target, and more, as well as Drizly and RanchRiderSpirits.com.
Of course, that's not all Ranch Rider Spirits has got on its roster. In fact, quite the opposite. The company's portfolio includes the Ranch Water adjacent Chilton with vodka, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and sea salt; a classic Tequila Paloma with sparkling water, grapefruit, and tequila; The Buck, which features vodka, sparkling water, real ginger, and fresh-squeezed lime juice; and of course, the Jalapeño Ranch Water that gives a spicy twist on the original.