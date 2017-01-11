A Rare Black Moon Will Make for Great Stargazing on Friday

Although it's only been a couple of weeks since a stunning harvest moon lit up the night sky, it turns out there's another relatively rare lunar phenomenon about to take place this Friday, September 30th: a black moon. The last time it happened was back in March of 2014.

As explained in a report by Accuweather, a black moon is the second new moon to occur within a calendar month, sort of like how a blue moon is the second full moon to occur within a calendar month. But unlike other rare lunar events, you won't be able to see the black moon because like every time there's a new moon, the side of the moon illuminated by the sun will be facing away from Earth. So not only will the black moon be invisible, it'll also make the night sky much darker and potentially perfect for stargazing thanks to the lack of glare.