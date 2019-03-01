This Huge, Creepy Fish Just Washed up in California and Scientists Are Stumped

As breathtakingly beautiful as David Attenborough and the Blue Planet crew can make the ocean and its creatures seem, the reality is the depths of our seas and the things that lurk in them are pretty freaking strange. Take, for example, this giant, weird-looking, blobby fish that just mysteriously washed up on a California beach, baffling scientists who are trying to figure out how it ended up there.
Last week, an intern at University of California Santa Barbara's Coal Oil Point Reserve came upon a truly bizarre sight on the beach: a huge 7-foot fish that had washed up in the tides. After she alerted her colleague Jessica Nielsen, a conservation specialist, the fish was initially thought to be a fairly inconsequential discovery of a particular sunfish known to regularly swim in the waters off that area. However, a closer look revealed it was actually something quite different; specifically, a hoodwinker sunfish, which has never been seen anywhere near the Americas.
A rare sunfish sighting may not seem as startling as a spotting a dead humpback whale in the Amazon jungle, but researchers are nonetheless shocked.
“This is certainly the most remarkable organism I have seen wash up on the beach in my four years at the reserve," Nielsen told UCSB's The Current in an interview.
This Boozy Hot Cocoa Is 20 Pounds
Nielsen posted some photos of the creature on Facebook, which eventually caught the eye of a fellow researcher, who stopped by to snap more pics of the giant dead fish, and circulated them in an online forum for the scientific community known as iNaturalist. That's where Australian sunfish expert Marianne Nyegaard saw them, and flipped out, realizing it was a hoodwinker -- a type of fish that's only known to swim in the Southern Hemisphere, and mostly Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
“I literally, nearly fell off my chair (which I was already sitting on the edge of!),” Nyegaard explained to The Current. She says she coordinated with Nielsen and others who did a bit more investigating on the ground in Santa Barbara to inspect the fish and properly ID it.
It remains a mystery how or why this hoodwinker found its way so incredibly far from where it usually hangs, though apparently its not uncommon for them to wander off pretty far.
Who knows, maybe it was just trying to scope out California's great beach scene.
h/t CNN
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.