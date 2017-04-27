News

Edible Glitter for Prosecco Is About to Invade Instagram

Move over butt glitter, Prosecco glitter is about to become the thing that is... full of glitter?

The U.K.-based online retailer Lakeland is selling "Raspberry Shimmer Popaball for Prosecco" and it's back in stock after selling out. The edible glitter will upgrade your seasonally appropriate glass of Prosecco and make everyone at the party say, "I'll have what s/he's having." They'll then promptly post that to Instagram because this is approaching coffee in an ice cream cone or Unicorn Frappuccino levels of Instagram fodder.

Popaball Popaball

What does this miracle powder do? It'll give any sparkly drink glittery "iridescent finish," according to Lakeland. It also gives the drink a raspberry flavor, a slightly pinkish hue, and once it dissolves, it leaves behind little heart-shaped flakes of gold. Ohh la la. 

The glitter that makes your Prosecco glass the Mariah Carey of Prosecco glasses retails for £6.99 (about $8.99 USD), but it's only available in the U.K. for the moment. If you live outside the U.K., you can still make your sequined jumpsuit dreams come true. Just buy some edible glitter and edible gold flakes (try Amazon, it's definitely there) and Prosecco change-o, you've become your party's boozy Tinker Bell.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

