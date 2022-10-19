Here Are the Worst Cities for Rat Infestations in the U.S. Right Now

Say what you will about my beloved New York City, but at least you can't say we have the worst rat problem in the US. Chicago has once again taken that title.

The Windy City has topped Orkin's Rattiest City ranking for the eighth consecutive year. We just won't talk about the fact that NYC is number two. To find its data, the pest control company has analyzed the number of rodent treatments performed in both residential and commercial spaces between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.

These are the top 25 rattiest cities in the US this year:

1. Chicago, IL

2. New York, NY

3. Los Angeles, CA

4. Washington D.C.

5. San Francisco, CA

6. Philadelphia, PA

7. Baltimore, MD

8. Cleveland, OH

9. Detroit, MI

10. Denver, CO

11. Seattle, WA

12. Minneapolis, MN

13. Boston, MA

14. Atlanta, GA

15. Indianapolis, IA

16. Pittsburgh, PA

17. Cincinnati, OH

18. San Diego, CA

19. Hartford, CT

20. Miami, FL

21. Milwaukee, WI

22. Houston, TX

23. Dallas, TX

24. Portland, OR

25. Columbus, OH

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel said in the press release. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."

According to Orkin, here's what we should be looking out for: droppings, gnaw marks, nests, rub marks, and strange noises.