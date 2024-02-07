Rat Tourism Is the Next Squeaky Little Trend in Travel

Much like '90s-style ultra-wide leg jeans, rats are having a moment right now.

Why now? Among other reasons, it's probably also due to the fact that they are literally very popular. Urban metropolises across the country have seen an increase in their rat populations over the past couple of years. It's escalated to the point where cities like New York have named an official "Rat Czar" (a real job and a real person named Kathleen Corradi, in case you were wondering) to help lead the city's efforts to deal with the vermin.

But as is often the case with trends, a cottage industry was never far behind. Apparently, rat tourism is now a thing.

New York City's very own Rat Daddy—or Kenny Bollwerk, as he is legally known—is living proof that rat tourism is real and, in his case, it's directly linked to the goal of rat extermination. After starting the "Rat Tok" TikTok series in which he showcases rat-infested areas in the city, Bollwerk decided to turn these virtual tours—which have helped him amass a TikTok following of over 276,000 people—into physical ones. "We're all walking around and just kind of rat spotting, just like you would spot planes at an airport, just you'd go to a zoo and stand outside of an exhibit," he recently told Thrillist. "That's basically what we're doing."

But while an actual sanitation issue brought Bollowerk and his Rat Tok to fame, he says the ultimate goal is actually finding a solution to the problem. His idea is that he'll bring people on tour every night (five or less, tops) to visit an infested area until social media followers, tourists, and visitors help raise enough awareness that the city actually addresses the population there. Once that's done, he'll move on to the next area—or to the next "season," as he calls them. According to Bollwerk, we are currently on Season 4 of Rat Tok.

Stemming from a social media phenomenon and a solution-oriented hatred for rats, it's no wonder that the Chicago "rat hole"—the social media-famous hole in a Chicago cement sidewalk resembling an uncanny cutout of a rat—became so popular so quickly, getting tourists and locals alike hop on a pilgrimage to go visit and pay tribute to it. For the ninth consecutive year in a row, in fact, Chicago was declared by Orkin, the pest control company, as the most rat-infested city in the US last year.

