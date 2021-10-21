Raw Onions Are Being Recalled Due to a Salmonella Outbreak

Onions are known for making people tear up in the kitchen, but now they're causing bigger problems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says fresh whole onions have been linked to a large-scale salmonella outbreak.

On Wednesday, the CDC sent out a food safety alert regarding the outbreak. According to the agency, 625 have been infected with the Salmonella Oranienburg strain due to the outbreak. Cases have been reported in 37 states so far, but the CDC expects that number to grow.

According to the CDC, most cases have been in Texas, and Oklahoma is not far behind. Virginia, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Missouri also have high numbers of cases. These aren't the only states affected, however.

"The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC said. "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella."

The outbreak began in mid-September. At that time, the CDC had not identified from which food the outbreak was coming.

According to the CDC, red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. are the source of the salmonella outbreak. ProSource Inc. is located in Idaho, but the onions from there are distributed widely. Affected onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores all across the United States. The onion can last up to three months in storage, so there's a good chance consumers may have them in their homes.

"ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on August 27, but these imported onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses," the CDC said. "Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that ProSource Inc. "agreed to voluntarily recall red, yellow, and white onions." According to the FDA, the recalled onions have import dates from July 1 through August 27 and include jumbo, colossal, medium, and sweet onion types.

Consumers should neither purchase nor eat affected onions. If you have onions in your home currently and aren't sure about their origins, you should throw them away. ProSource Inc. released a list of brands the onions were sold under on Thursday.

Salmonella symptoms vary and can include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, stomach cramps, and dehydration. Typically, people start experiencing symptoms anywhere from six hours to six days after exposure. According to the CDC, most people recover on their own after four to seven days.