Happy Thanksgiving, Salmonella Has Been Found in Raw Turkey all Over the Country

Family time is hard. We get it. This is not, however, a valid excuse to poison your relatives this Thanksgiving. And per a recent warning from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) that links a nationwide salmonella outbreak to raw turkey, this might be easier to accomplish than you thought.
According to the CDC, the outbreak has infected 164 people as of November 8, giving way to one death and 63 hospitalizations spanning 35 states.
"The outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading has been identified in various raw turkey products, including ground turkey and turkey patties," the government agency said. "The outbreak strain has also been found in raw turkey pet food and live turkeys, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry."
In short, we're not sure where it's coming from, or where to find it -- so any T-bird you purchase in the coming weeks could be at risk. There's nothing like a nationwide Turkey-based salmonella outbreak to get you in the spirit of giving thanks.
Fortunately, the CDC also provides plenty of tips to ensure that your own turkey is bacteria-free. First things first, you shouldn't allow frozen poultry to thaw on the counter. Let it sit in the fridge. Next, be sure to wash your hands but not the meat itself, as water splashed onto various other surfaces may be infected. Take care to cook it through, no matter who will complain that it's dry at the dinner table. And do your best, in the midst of your Aunt Judy's politically uninformed tirade, to stand by your heroic decision to prevent your family from incurring serious bodily harm.
Also, stop feeding raw meat to your dogs. They are not people. They eat dog food.
