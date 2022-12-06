The Deadline for Real ID Requirements Has Thankfully Been Pushed

As I watch the federal government realize that it will not be able to keep its May 2023 deadline for Americans switching over to the Real ID, I can't help but be reminded of high school, where my first experience with collective bargaining occurred. My classmates and I were tasked with writing 10-page papers and given less than a week to submit them. None of us turned in completed papers, and the teacher bitterly and reluctantly gave us an extension. While it wasn't exactly a win for the people, we felt triumphant.

As Thrillist reported in May 2022, "To get through airport security starting on May 3, 2023, US travelers will need a US passport, a Real Id-compliant driver's license, a US military ID, a DHS Trusted Traveler Card, or an enhanced driver's license. You'll need to make an appointment with your local DMV or other ID issuing agency to get your Real ID."

And while the new form of ID is billed as more secure, requiring more official forms of documentation, that hasn't seemed enough to get people to get on it. So, now, all of us procrastinators will have until May 7, 2025 to update our identification and meet the new standard. Here's to two additional years to go through the bureaucratic process of getting updated documents.

According to DHS, you'll need "to visit your state's driver's licensing agency website to find out exactly what documentation is required to obtain a REAL ID." Additionally, "DHS continues to work closely with US states, the District of Columbia, and the US territories to meet REAL ID requirements," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement to CNN. "This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card."

Be prepared to have documents showing your full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of your primary address, and lawful status. Some agencies may require additional information beyond these five forms of documentation.

While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly has contributed to the extension of this deadline, I wouldn't suggest pushing your luck for an additional extension.