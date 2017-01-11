Real Life Hungry Hungry Hippos Is Your New Favorite Game

There has to be a way to replicate this at home because the Cleveland Cavaliers broke the mold Sunday by creating a real-life version of the classic kids game Hungry Hungry Hippos. Yes, The Tonight Show did a version of the game during the Olympics with the Final Five and Donald Glover. But what happened at Sunday's game is the rickety, low-rent version you might be able to pull off. Plus it has wonderful costumes.

The Cavs held a game with eight fans during a timeout where four got dressed up as hippos from the once-popular board game. Their partner grabbed their feet while the hippo was on a phys-ed-style scooter and they went to town gathering plastic balls with a bin.