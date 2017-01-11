News

Real Life Hungry Hungry Hippos Is Your New Favorite Game

By Published On 11/13/2016 By Published On 11/13/2016
YouTube | Screengrab News 5 Cleveland

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

There has to be a way to replicate this at home because the Cleveland Cavaliers broke the mold Sunday by creating a real-life version of the classic kids game Hungry Hungry Hippos. Yes, The Tonight Show did a version of the game during the Olympics with the Final Five and Donald Glover. But what happened at Sunday's game is the rickety, low-rent version you might be able to pull off. Plus it has wonderful costumes. 

The Cavs held a game with eight fans during a timeout where four got dressed up as hippos from the once-popular board game. Their partner grabbed their feet while the hippo was on a phys-ed-style scooter and they went to town gathering plastic balls with a bin.

This needs to become a party standard for adult parties like Little Sebastian was in Pawnee. It should replace all instances of sumo wrestling at office parties and then slowly work its way toward the Olympics. (Look, they do golf now, so...)

Watch Sunday's Hungry Hungry Hippos at the Cavs game above, then check out how Fallon handled a similar real-life version of the game below. 

h/t Extra Mustard

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
President Obama Pardons His Final Turkey With Deluge of Dad Jokes

related

READ MORE
4 Million People Watched This Insane, Slow-Car Chase on Facebook Live

related

READ MORE
Grandma Jumps Out of Airplane to Celebrate 95th Birthday

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like