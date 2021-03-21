FDA Warns Not to Drink This Bottled Water Brand Due to Illness Concerns

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating "reports of acute non-viral hepatitis" in Nevada in conjunction with the CDC and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The investigation into five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis, which resulted in liver failure for these individuals in November 2020, links Real Water brand alkaline bottled water to the illnesses, according to the FDA. Those five were infants and children, all of whom recovered. Six others, including three adults, experienced other symptoms, per the SNHD. The less severe symptoms experienced by the latter included fever, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, and fatigue.

The agency said the only link between the households that experienced the illness is Real Water, but also notes the investigation is ongoing. "FDA is in the beginning stages of this investigation," the FDA statement reads, "and there may be additional products connected to this outbreak." The notice from the FDA comes with a recommendation rather than stating that a recall has been initiated.

"We are advising consumers, restaurants, and retailers to not consume, cook with, sell, or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses," said Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. "We are working to determine how the alkaline water may be related to the illnesses. Although the investigation is ongoing, epidemiologic information currently indicates that this alkaline water product may be the cause of the illnesses."

It appears that some stores have recalled the product themselves, with Publix listing Real Water on its recall page for both Publix and GreenWise Market locations.