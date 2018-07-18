This Airline Has $29 Flights Across the US for the Fall

It's not quite $99 flights to Iceland, because the Ohio River isn't exactly the Blue Lagoon. But it's still a cheap weekend getaway. Frontier Airlines is running a sale with $29 one-way flights to cities across the United States.
You can dig up that price in both directions, so you're flying round-trip for as little as $56.40. It's even better if you're a member of Frontier's Discount Den. Those $29 one-way tickets drop down to $20 for members. The discount is steeper still on higher-priced tickets.
The Discount Den is worth a look if you aren't flying solo, because you can pass along your savings to other members of your party. Even on the cheapest tickets, you're saving $18 round-trip for one ticket, and membership costs just $49.99 per year.
The Most Overlooked Mediterranean Paradise in Europe
To take advantage of the low prices, you have to buy before midnight on July 20 and travel between August 14 and November 14. Cities with $29 tickets include Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Tampa, among others.
Plot out all the details of flying Frontier before you pull the trigger, though. It's a budget airline, and that means you could see additional costs for luggage and seat selection. But pack like a champ and find an unexpected destination for a well-deserved weekend away.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.