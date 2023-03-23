Really Cool Airlines Might Be Coming Soon to an Airport Near You

There are plenty of airlines that have become household names, like Southwest, Delta, and JetBlue. But a new airline coming to the scene is arriving with an even catchier name. At an event in Bangkok this week, a new airline launch was announced. Really Cool Airlines is set to announce plans for a fleet in the coming months, but right now, we've got plenty of other information to chew on.

For starters, Really Cool Airlines' promotional video prompts us all to really think about what the airline industry could be offering. I'm not sure if anyone can truly reinvent the wheel for the industry, but I'd be a loyal customer to any airline that can promise more comfortable economy seats.