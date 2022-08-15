5,760 Cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Voluntarily Recalled

In a press release, Kraft Heinz announced that the company would be voluntarily recalling 5,760 cases of its Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The recall was issued because a diluted cleaning solution was accidentally introduced into a production line at a Kraft Heinz factory, according to the company. The contamination was discovered after customers complained about the taste of the Capri Suns.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

The Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Suns are the only products from the company that are affected. The boxes will have a best-by date of June 25, 2023. The exact product is the Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend 6.6 fl oz, with a carton UPC of 0 8768400100 4. If you have purchased the above product, you should not consume it and you can return it to the store where you purchased it. If you have any questions about the recall or questions about reimbursement, you can reach out to Kraft Heinz between 9 am and 6 pm EST at 1-800-280-8252.

Looking for more recall information? We’re always looking out for food safety alerts. For up to date information on food and drink products that have been recalled, check out this page, which is updated regularly.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.