Over 700 Pounds of Dole Salads Are Being Recalled from Safeway

A notice from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Safeway Fresh Food, LLC is recalling about 717 pounds of ready-to-eat Dole Chicken Caesar Salad products from its shelves because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to FSIS, the salads contain anchovies, eggs, and wheat not listed on the label. All three ingredients are known allergens.

The 13.6-ounce Dole Fresh Takes Classic Chicken Caesar Salad, which comes in a plastic bowl, is the item being recalled. The products have a use-by date of May 5, 2022, and the lot code S109000 1. The lot code is at the top of the front label. The packages also have the establishment number EST. 40283 inside the USDA mark of inspection. An image of the label is shown below.

