Over 700 Pounds of Dole Salads Are Being Recalled from Safeway
The salads contain undeclared allergens and are misbranded.
A notice from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Safeway Fresh Food, LLC is recalling about 717 pounds of ready-to-eat Dole Chicken Caesar Salad products from its shelves because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to FSIS, the salads contain anchovies, eggs, and wheat not listed on the label. All three ingredients are known allergens.
The 13.6-ounce Dole Fresh Takes Classic Chicken Caesar Salad, which comes in a plastic bowl, is the item being recalled. The products have a use-by date of May 5, 2022, and the lot code S109000 1. The lot code is at the top of the front label. The packages also have the establishment number EST. 40283 inside the USDA mark of inspection. An image of the label is shown below.
The Dole ready-to-eat salads affected by this recall were shipped and distributed to retailers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. A customer first alerted FSIS to the mislabeled ingredients. So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury related to this recall.
If you have purchased one of the Dole Fresh Takes Classic Chicken Caesar Salads that is part of this recall, you should either throw the salad away or return it to the place of purchase. If you have questions or concerns about this recall, FSIS recommends contacting Joseph Chayka, the vice president of food safety and quality for Safeway Fresh Food, LLC, at 609-774-4796 or via email at jchayka@safewaygroup.net.