Over 500 Packages of Fish Sandwiches Were Recalled Due to Bone Fragments
The sandwiches are sold at specific supermarkets in seven different locations.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, Gorton's Seafood is voluntarily recalling Gorton's Fish Sandwich -100 percent Whole Filets in 18.3-ounce packages. The recall is due to the potential for large and/or sharp bone fragments in the sandwiches.
So far, there's been no reported issues or injuries related to this recall. But bone fragments, especially large ones, can cause choking and other injuries. In total, the company is recalling 504 packages of these sandwiches at specific grocery stores. Here are the stores that are affected by this recall:
- Hannaford Supermarkets in New York and Vermont.
- Giant Food Stores & Giant Martin's in Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Maryland.
- Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket, and Wegmans in Maryland and Virginia.
- US Military Commissaries in North Carolina, Virginia, and Puerto Rico
The UPC numbers on these packages are 0 44400 15440 6, and the Date Code is 2060F2.
Any grocery store carrying these fish sandwiches was instructed to remove them from store shelves immediately. No other products from Gorton's Seafood have been affected by this recall.
