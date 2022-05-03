Over 500 Packages of Fish Sandwiches Were Recalled Due to Bone Fragments

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Gorton's Seafood is voluntarily recalling Gorton's Fish Sandwich -100 percent Whole Filets in 18.3-ounce packages. The recall is due to the potential for large and/or sharp bone fragments in the sandwiches.

So far, there's been no reported issues or injuries related to this recall. But bone fragments, especially large ones, can cause choking and other injuries. In total, the company is recalling 504 packages of these sandwiches at specific grocery stores. Here are the stores that are affected by this recall:

