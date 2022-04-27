120,872 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide from Walmart and Other Retailers

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey has recalled more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef. The company believes that there may have been possible E.coli contamination. The potential contamination was discovered during a standard inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services.

The FSIS reports that the recalled ground beef was produced between February 1 and April 8 and shipped nationwide. Some of the ground beef was sold through Walmart's brand Marketside.

All of the products that are a part of this nationwide recall share one major thing in common. They will each have “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product. If you have purchased any of these products, the FSIS urges you not to consume them. You should either throw them away or return them to the store you bought them from.

In total, there are 42 products affected by this recall. You can see all 42 products in the USDA file that includes product and brand name, lot code, production date, packaging date, and other identifying information. The brands include Thomas Farms, Nature's Reserve, Tajima, Weis, and SE Grocers. You can see label information for each recalled product here.

If you have any questions about the product, you can contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at 800-493-9042 or customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.