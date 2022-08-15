Over 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Pizza Was Recalled Due to Metal Shards

According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods in Woodridge, Illinois is recalling about 13,099 pounds of frozen pizza that might be contaminated with pieces of metal. The recall was issued after the company reported to FSIS that customers had called and complained that metal was found in pizza.

The pizzas were initially produced on June 6. The specific product is the 33.5-ounce Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, with a best-by date of 12/03/2022. The establishment number on affected products is EST. 18498-A, which can be found in the USDA mark of inspection on the product.