This Popular Jergens Lotion Was Recalled Due to Bacteria

Kao USA Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for certain Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer bottles in the three- and 10-ounce sizes old in the US. According to a press release shared by the company, some Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer bottles may be contaminated with a bacteria called Pluralibacter gergoviae. The bacteria doesn't pose much of a safety risk to healthy people, but people with existing health issues may be more vulnerable to infections.

In addition to the voluntary recall, KAO USA is also pulling the product from warehouses and store shelves. The lotions were manufactured between October 1, 2021, and October 18, 2021. Here is the identifying information you need to know.

The recalled products are the Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer, 10-ounce with the Global Trade Item Number (GTIN#) is 000-19100-10998, and the Lot Codes ZU722741, ZU732791, ZU722771, ZU732801, ZU722781, ZU732811, ZU732781, and ZU732821.

The Lot Codes for the 3-ounce bottles are ZU712851, ZU712911, ZU712861, ZU722851, ZU712871, ZU722881, and ZU712881.

Kao USA Inc. advises customers who have purchased one of the above products to call the company's Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon. Customers can call 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com to claim this coupon. If you or someone in your household experiences any adverse reactions while using this product, you can report the incident to the Food and Drug Administration's MedWatch Program by calling 888.463.6332 or via the MedWatch Program website.