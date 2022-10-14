Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough Product Due to Possible Contamination
The product might be contaminated with white plastic pieces.
Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
There is the potential for white plastic pieces in products. There have been no reported illnesses or injuries related to this potential contamination. According to Nestle, the following products have been recalled:
- Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling with the UPC Code 050000429912
- Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling with the UPC Code 050000429912
No other Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie products or Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough products are affected by this recall.
If you've purchased this product, you should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to where you bought it. You can contact Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676 between Monday and Friday from 9 am to 6 pm EST.
Looking for more recall information?We’re always looking out for food safety alerts. For up to date information on food and drink products that have been recalled, check out this page, which is updated regularly.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.