Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough Product Due to Possible Contamination

Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

There is the potential for white plastic pieces in products. There have been no reported illnesses or injuries related to this potential contamination. According to Nestle, the following products have been recalled: