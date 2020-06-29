60,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Recalled for Potentially Containing Rubber

Happy Pride! Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is recalling around 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nugget products that may contain flexible rubber material, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

While many of us assumed -- and accepted -- the presence of a little rubber in our frozen chicken nuggets, the FSIS said "extraneous materials" are cause for concern. The ready-to-eat products are currently getting stripped from store shelves, following a consumer complaint. While there are no reported injuries or illnesses, some folks just have higher standards for their food.