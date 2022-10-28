Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States

The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

The frozen BOOMERANG'S BEEF SHEPHERD'S PIE was produced on April 1, 2022, with a use-by date of September 23, 2023. It is an eight-ounce package with USE BY 082323 on the label and the Establishment number Est. 31772 in the USDA mark of inspection.