Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The product could be contaminated with copper wire pieces.
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.
The frozen BOOMERANG'S BEEF SHEPHERD'S PIE was produced on April 1, 2022, with a use-by date of September 23, 2023. It is an eight-ounce package with USE BY 082323 on the label and the Establishment number Est. 31772 in the USDA mark of inspection.
There have been no reports of injury or illness related to this product. However, if you have purchased this product, do not consume it. Either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase. If you have questions about the recall, contact Kay Grimes, a Corporate Attorney for Lone Star Bakery, Inc., at 210-648-6400 ext.646 or kaygrimes@lonestarbakery.com.
Looking for more recall information?We’re always looking out for food safety alerts. For up to date information on food and drink products that have been recalled, check out this page, which is updated regularly.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.