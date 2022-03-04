Wegman’s Hummus Is Being Recalled in 7 States

Heads up! Wegman’s Roasted Garlic hummus is being recalled in seven states after pieces of plastic may have contaminated the product. The hummus was distributed in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, Food Safety News reports.

The hummus has a best by date of March 26, so it is possible it's already on the shelves and purchased by shoppers. The Wegman’s branded 32-ounce Roasted Garlic hummus is in clear plastic packaging. The UPC code is 0-77890-26225-2, with lot number #220299. The hummus could potentially have bits of clear blue plastic in it.

The product image can be seen below.