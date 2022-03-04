Wegman’s Hummus Is Being Recalled in 7 States
The Roasted Garlic hummus may have been contaminated with plastic pieces.
Heads up! Wegman’s Roasted Garlic hummus is being recalled in seven states after pieces of plastic may have contaminated the product. The hummus was distributed in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, Food Safety News reports.
The hummus has a best by date of March 26, so it is possible it's already on the shelves and purchased by shoppers. The Wegman’s branded 32-ounce Roasted Garlic hummus is in clear plastic packaging. The UPC code is 0-77890-26225-2, with lot number #220299. The hummus could potentially have bits of clear blue plastic in it.
The product image can be seen below.
If you have purchased this hummus, you should either throw it away or return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.