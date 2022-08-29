This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods in 26 States

Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing in 26 states, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The salad dressing has undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens, which is dangerous for consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivity to either ingredient.

The Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing was distributed in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported by those who have consumed the dressing to date.

The UPC for the Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing is 99482-49027. The dressing comes in 12-ounce glass bottles and has a "best by" date of 04/06/2023. If you have purchased this product you should discard it and get a refund from the store you bought it from. Make sure to bring your receipt with you.

If you have more questions about this recall you can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 am and 10 pm CT.