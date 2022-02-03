These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label. Egg allergies can cause very severe allergic reactions that can even be life-threatening. Not listing the egg in the product on the label could lead to people with egg allergies consuming the product. According to the Food and Drug Administration, there have not been any reports of illness related to these bottles of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings.

Thrillist TV History of

Courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration

The 15-ounce bottles of Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing being recalled have the UPCs of 0-41321-00645-6 and 0-41321-00645-6 with expiration dates of January 31, 2023 and February 1, 2023 respectively. The 24-ounce bottle of Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing being recalled has the UPC 0-41321-00731-6 with an expiration date of February 11, 2023. The 24-ounce bottle of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing bottle being recalled has the UPC of 0-41321-00691-3, with an expiration date of November 9, 2022. If you have any of the above products on your shelves, Conagra Brands advises customers to dispose of them. If you have questions about the product, you can contact Conagra at Consumer.Care@conagra.com or call 1-800-881-3989. According to the FDA, no other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products are being recalled.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.