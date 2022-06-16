A TikTok Star & a 'Master Chef' Finalist Just Made the World's Largest Chicken Nugget

Courtesy of Youtube

What happens when a Master Chef finalist and TikTok cooking sensation team up? Well, you get the biggest chicken nugget in nugget history. Seriously. Earlier this month, TikTok's Lynn Davis and Master Chef finalist Nick DiGiovanni came together to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest chicken nugget in history. The poultry creation weighs about 46 pounds and is 1,400 times the size of your average Mcdonald's chicken nugget. The duo mapped out their entire chicken nugget creation in an almost nine-minute video posted to DiGiovanni's YouTube page. In the video, DiGiovanni and Davis detail the long, somewhat complicated process with cute jokes and humorous quips.

DiGiovanni and Davis had to use 40 slices of white bread, a half-gallon of whole milk, 48 eggs, 40 pounds of ground chicken, and an undetermined amount of spices to create the gigantic nugget. And if combining the ingredients wasn't enough, the duo had to make a special huge birdcage-like contraption to cook the nugget. After over four-and-a-half hours of cooking and layers of golden bread crumbs, the chicken mixture baked into a Guinness-approved massive chicken nugget. The meaty creation surpassed a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to make it safe to eat, was weighed, and DiGiovanni and Davis were awarded a plaque letting the world know that they were the brilliant minds behind a 46-pound chicken nugget.

Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.