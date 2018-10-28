Travel

Here's Every State's Biggest Snowfall Ever

Everyone hates winter, but everyone loves bragging rights. Subtly bragging about how your winter is so much worse than someone else's winter is a pastime as old as walking to school uphill both ways.

The team at 24/7 Wall St. dug through data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to find the epicenter of winter bragging rights in every state. They located the county with the largest single-day snowfall in recorded history for each state. 

The data makes for an interesting conversation starter as climate change continues to alter precipitation throughout the world. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that snowfall has decreased across much of North America in part because warmer temperatures have precipitation falling in the form of rain. (Though, that's not the case around the Great Lakes where warmer temperatures may actually be causing increased snowfall.)

The records used date all the way back to 1872 when 27 inches fell on Brooklyn in a single day. That's a drop in the bucket compared to the largest single-day snowfall on record, per 24/7 Wall St. Boulder County in Colorado had six feet and four inches of snow drop over the course of 24 hours in 1921.

Here's the record in every state:

Alabama
Where: Etowah County
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 8 inches
Date: March 13, 1993

Alaska
Where: Valdez-Cordova Census Area
Amount of Snow: 5 feet, 2 inches
Date: December 29, 1955

Arizona
Where: Coconino County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 6 inches
Date: January 21, 2010

Arkansas
Where: Clay County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 1 inch
Date: January 22, 1918

California
Where: Yuba County
Amount of Snow: 6 feet, 3 inches
Date: January 14, 1952

Colorado
Where: Boulder County
Amount of Snow: 6 feet, 4 inches
Date: April 15, 1921

Connecticut
Where: New Haven County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet
Date: February 9, 2013

Delaware
Where: Kent County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 1 inch
Date: February 19.1979

Florida
Where: Santa Rosa County
Amount of Snow: 4 inches
Date: March 6, 1954

Georgia
Where: Murray County
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 8 inches
Date: March 14, 1993

Hawaii
Where: Maui County
Amount of Snow: 6.5 inches
Date: February 2, 1936

Idaho (tie)
Where: Benewah County
Amount of Snow: 5 feet
Date: January 22, 1982

Where: Owyhee County
Amount of Snow: 5 feet
Date: May 2, 1983

Illinois
Where: Adams County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet
Date: February 28, 1900

Indiana
Where: St. Joseph County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 2 inches
Date: January 8, 2011

Iowa
Where: Taylor County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet
Date: April 20, 1918

Kansas
Where: Pratt County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: March 28, 2009

Kentucky
Where: Pike County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 2 inches
Date: March 3, 1942

Louisiana
Where: Terrebonne Parish
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 4 inches
Date: February 15, 1895

Maine
Where: Franklin County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 6 inches
Date: December 22, 2008

Maryland
Where: Garrett County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet
Date: February 6, 2010

Massachusetts
Where: Worcester County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 8 inches
Date: January 27, 2015

Michigan
Where: Ontonagon County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 9 inches
Date: March 13, 2006

Minnesota
Where: Lake County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet
Date: January 7, 1994

Mississippi
Where: Marshall County
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 6 inches
Date: December 23, 1963

Missouri
Where: Bates County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet
Date: February 2, 2011

Montana
Where: Lewis and Clark County
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 4 inches
Date: March 9, 2006

Nebraska
Where: Banner County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: December 14, 1925

Nevada
Where: Douglas County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 9 inches
Date: April 4, 1958

New Hampshire
Where: Coos County
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 1 inch
Date: February 25, 1969

New Jersey
Where: Somerset County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: January 23, 2016

New Mexico
Where: Socorro County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 5 inches
Date: February 3, 1964

New York
Where: Oneida County
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 2 inches
Date: February 1, 1966

North Carolina
Where: Yancey County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet
Date: March 13, 1993

North Dakota
Where: Ward County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 3 inches
Date: April 27, 1984

Ohio
Where: Trumbull County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: April 20, 1901

Oklahoma 
Where: Woodward County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: February 23, 1971

Oregon
Where: Malheur County
Amount of Snow: 5 feet
Date: April 8, 2009

Pennsylvania
Where: Wayne County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 5 inches
Date: February 16, 1958

Rhode Island
Where: Providence County 
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: February 7, 1978

South Carolina
Where: Sumter County
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 9 inches
Date: February 9, 1973

South Dakota
Where: Lawrence County
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 4 inches
​​​​​​​Date: March 14, 1973

Tennessee
Where: Sevier County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
​​​​​​​Date: March 14, 1993

Texas
Where: Lipscomb County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 1 inch
​​​​​​​Date: March 28, 2009

Utah
Where: Salt Lake County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 2 inches
​​​​​​​Date: December 2, 1982

Vermont
Where: Orleans County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 6 inches
​​​​​​​Date: February 5, 1995

Virginia
Where: Loudoun County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 1 inch
​​​​​​​Date: January 24, 2016

Washington
Where: Pierce County
Amount of Snow: 5 feet, 10 inches
​​​​​​​Date: November 26, 1955

West Virginia
Where: Preston County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 1 inch
​​​​​​​Date: February 21, 2003

Wisconsin
Where: Iron County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 2 inches
​​​​​​​Date: March 13, 2006

Wyoming
Where: Johnson County 
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 1 inch
​​​​​​​Date: March 21, 1924

