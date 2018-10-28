Here's Every State's Biggest Snowfall Ever

Everyone hates winter, but everyone loves bragging rights. Subtly bragging about how your winter is so much worse than someone else's winter is a pastime as old as walking to school uphill both ways.
The team at 24/7 Wall St. dug through data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to find the epicenter of winter bragging rights in every state. They located the county with the largest single-day snowfall in recorded history for each state.
The data makes for an interesting conversation starter as climate change continues to alter precipitation throughout the world. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that snowfall has decreased across much of North America in part because warmer temperatures have precipitation falling in the form of rain. (Though, that's not the case around the Great Lakes where warmer temperatures may actually be causing increased snowfall.)
The records used date all the way back to 1872 when 27 inches fell on Brooklyn in a single day. That's a drop in the bucket compared to the largest single-day snowfall on record, per 24/7 Wall St. Boulder County in Colorado had six feet and four inches of snow drop over the course of 24 hours in 1921.
Here's the record in every state:
Winter Starbucks Beverages Around The World
Alabama
Where: Etowah County
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 8 inches
Date: March 13, 1993
Alaska
Where: Valdez-Cordova Census Area
Amount of Snow: 5 feet, 2 inches
Date: December 29, 1955
Arizona
Where: Coconino County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 6 inches
Date: January 21, 2010
Arkansas
Where: Clay County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 1 inch
Date: January 22, 1918
California
Where: Yuba County
Amount of Snow: 6 feet, 3 inches
Date: January 14, 1952
Colorado
Where: Boulder County
Amount of Snow: 6 feet, 4 inches
Date: April 15, 1921
Connecticut
Where: New Haven County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet
Date: February 9, 2013
Delaware
Where: Kent County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 1 inch
Date: February 19.1979
Florida
Where: Santa Rosa County
Amount of Snow: 4 inches
Date: March 6, 1954
Georgia
Where: Murray County
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 8 inches
Date: March 14, 1993
Hawaii
Where: Maui County
Amount of Snow: 6.5 inches
Date: February 2, 1936
Idaho (tie)
Where: Benewah County
Amount of Snow: 5 feet
Date: January 22, 1982
Where: Owyhee County
Amount of Snow: 5 feet
Date: May 2, 1983
Illinois
Where: Adams County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet
Date: February 28, 1900
Indiana
Where: St. Joseph County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 2 inches
Date: January 8, 2011
Iowa
Where: Taylor County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet
Date: April 20, 1918
Kansas
Where: Pratt County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: March 28, 2009
Kentucky
Where: Pike County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 2 inches
Date: March 3, 1942
Louisiana
Where: Terrebonne Parish
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 4 inches
Date: February 15, 1895
Maine
Where: Franklin County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 6 inches
Date: December 22, 2008
Maryland
Where: Garrett County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet
Date: February 6, 2010
Massachusetts
Where: Worcester County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 8 inches
Date: January 27, 2015
Michigan
Where: Ontonagon County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 9 inches
Date: March 13, 2006
Minnesota
Where: Lake County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet
Date: January 7, 1994
Mississippi
Where: Marshall County
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 6 inches
Date: December 23, 1963
Missouri
Where: Bates County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet
Date: February 2, 2011
Montana
Where: Lewis and Clark County
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 4 inches
Date: March 9, 2006
Nebraska
Where: Banner County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: December 14, 1925
Nevada
Where: Douglas County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 9 inches
Date: April 4, 1958
New Hampshire
Where: Coos County
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 1 inch
Date: February 25, 1969
New Jersey
Where: Somerset County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: January 23, 2016
New Mexico
Where: Socorro County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 5 inches
Date: February 3, 1964
New York
Where: Oneida County
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 2 inches
Date: February 1, 1966
North Carolina
Where: Yancey County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet
Date: March 13, 1993
North Dakota
Where: Ward County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 3 inches
Date: April 27, 1984
Ohio
Where: Trumbull County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: April 20, 1901
Oklahoma
Where: Woodward County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: February 23, 1971
Oregon
Where: Malheur County
Amount of Snow: 5 feet
Date: April 8, 2009
Pennsylvania
Where: Wayne County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 5 inches
Date: February 16, 1958
Rhode Island
Where: Providence County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: February 7, 1978
South Carolina
Where: Sumter County
Amount of Snow: 1 foot, 9 inches
Date: February 9, 1973
South Dakota
Where: Lawrence County
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 4 inches
Date: March 14, 1973
Tennessee
Where: Sevier County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 6 inches
Date: March 14, 1993
Texas
Where: Lipscomb County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 1 inch
Date: March 28, 2009
Utah
Where: Salt Lake County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 2 inches
Date: December 2, 1982
Vermont
Where: Orleans County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 6 inches
Date: February 5, 1995
Virginia
Where: Loudoun County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 1 inch
Date: January 24, 2016
Washington
Where: Pierce County
Amount of Snow: 5 feet, 10 inches
Date: November 26, 1955
West Virginia
Where: Preston County
Amount of Snow: 3 feet, 1 inch
Date: February 21, 2003
Wisconsin
Where: Iron County
Amount of Snow: 2 feet, 2 inches
Date: March 13, 2006
Wyoming
Where: Johnson County
Amount of Snow: 4 feet, 1 inch
Date: March 21, 1924
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.