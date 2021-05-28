News A Futuristic Floating Resort Made of Recycled Ocean Plastic Is Coming The island is slated for completion in 2025.

Courtesy of Margot Krasojević Architects

Reduce, reuse, recycle, right? Renowned international design firm Margot Krasojević Architects has jumped aboard this concept in a big way. The group, which was commissioned to create a floating resort off the coast of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, a remote territory of Australia in the Indian Ocean, dreamt up a sustainably-focused resort made from recycled ocean plastic. While the idea of repurposing the very plastic that pollutes our oceans to create a resort is amazing in and of itself, the sleek, futuristic design is jawdropping.

Margot Krasojević Architects

According to SyFy Wire, the Indian Ocean in particular has seen major damage to its ecosystems as a result of plastic pollution, meaning that the planned resort will serve a double purpose. The architecture firm told Thrillist that the resort, which will feature both hotel rooms and a camping site for guests, has a planned foundation that will be constructed of mesh-filled bags of recycled ocean waste, which will include glass bottles, rubber tires, plastic bags, and containers.

Courtesy of Margot Krasojević Architects

“These [mesh-filled bags] would be woven together to provide a heavily-anchored platform fortified with Mangrove tree roots that would wind around the mesh-filled support bags to provide stability and flood resistance, with additional layers of silt and sand heaped atop it all," they added. Details are still scarce, and whether it will actually be built remains to be seen. However, the firm has planned a completion date of 2025—though it notes that "as it is an experimental design we expect changes in the scheduling and design."

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.