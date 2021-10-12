Red Baron Is Releasing New Fully Loaded Pizzas in 3 Flavors

Frozen pizza is an essential grocery shopping list item. It's a perfect, quick meal for weeknights when you're too tired to cook but don't want to mess up your entire week's budget on delivery. Even still, it can be nice for a bit of variety.

Enter Red Baron's new Fully Loaded Pizzas, which are a twist on the more traditional offerings in the frozen pizza aisle. The new pizzas have a golden-brown crust that is crispier on the outside and light and fluffy inside, with three different flavors.

Here are the details:

Fully Loaded Pepperoni Pizza: two cuts of pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

two cuts of pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese Fully Loaded Five Cheese Pizza: a mix of mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Asiago, and Parmesan

a mix of mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Asiago, and Parmesan Fully Loaded Supreme Pizza: pepperoni, sausage, red and green peppers, onion, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese

The new pizzas are now available and will sell for about $7.49 each.