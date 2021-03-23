Red Bull’s New Flavor Has Summer Vibes and It’s Only Spring

We can’t say we’d blame anyone for not having spent the better part of the last year or so particularly intentionally alert. Caffeine in all its forms has been helpful in starting and more or less getting through the day, but most of us haven’t had many reasons to keep sipping recreationally. But as more people are vaccinated, making it safer for more places to “open up” again in various forms, we want ALL THE STIMULATION WE CAN GET AND THAT MEANS RED BULL YEAAAAAAHHHHHHHH!

The popular energy drink, which a lot of people don’t know is not formally known as Red Bullandvodka, is issuing a new flavor to coincide with spring and its attendant rebirth and the sexy summer predicted to follow. The new dragon fruit variety hits shelves this month and it’ll only be available for a little while, according to a press release.

“Summer is about adventure, and all fun adventures begin with the thirst for something new. When you crack open a cold can of Red Bull Summer Edition and experience your first taste, expect a burst of red berries with a hint of plum and notes of florals. The drink's bright magenta color looks gorgeous when paired with a summer mocktail, a delicious addition to any BBQ get-together or outdoor adventures,” the release reads, totally snubbing Red Bull’s true better half, the previously mentioned vodka.

Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit will be sold at Walmart in 8.4-ounce and 12-ounce cans from March 29 and at other retailers from April 26.