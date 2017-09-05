Now There’s Ruby Red Chocolate to Go With Dark, Milk and White

While familiar and delicious, chocolate, for the most part, is a predictable indulgence. Since it was thrusted into your life the moment you developed baby molars, you've likely only known chocolate in three colors: dark, milk, and white. But given the need to reinvent what we've held dear for generations, a new chocolate hue has been developed -- just in time to consume your Instagram feed.
The Swiss chocolatiers at Barry Callebaut revealed a ruby-red hued chocolate on Tuesday, marking the first time in 80 years since a new color joined the sugary ranks of the treat we all know and love. Unsurprisingly, the "ruby chocolate" is being shamelessly marketed to millennials, you know, because it's pink and insanely photogenic.
"It’s natural, it’s colorful, it’s hedonistic, there’s an indulgence aspect to it, but it keeps the authenticity of chocolate," the company's CEO, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, told Bloomberg. "It has a nice balance that speaks a lot to millennials."
Given the ubiquity of flash in the pan culinary trends and "unicorn" marketing frenzies, it might seem like ruby chocolate is a cynical attempt to gain notoriety in an already crowded field. But the chocolate is actually the product of a decade's-long research project, using a special cocoa bean found in Ivory Coast, Ecuador ,and Brazil. Barry Callebaut teamed up with researchers at Germany's Jacobs University to produce the chocolate, which gains its reddish color during processing.
Of course, when it comes to its revolutionary new product, Barry Callebaut is eyeing international domination. Peter Boone, Barry Callebaut’s Chief Innovation & Quality Officer, said in a statement: "We’re looking forward to working with our partners on introducing this innovative breakthrough to the market and making the new Ruby chocolate category available to chocolate manufacturers and consumers around the world as the fourth reference next to Dark, Milk and White chocolate.”
While hedonistic and indulgent millennials wait for the ruby chocolate to line the shelves of their local supermarkets by next Valentine's Day, it remains a forgone conclusion that Instagram is probably primed for a reckoning. Get your filters ready.
[h/t Bloomberg]