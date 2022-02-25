Red Lobster's New Lunch Deal Lineup Has 10 Options for Under $10 Each
Fix that Crispy Cod Sandwich or Garlic Shrimp Scampi craving Monday through Friday before 3 pm.
If you, like many of us, didn’t end up winning $22,222 through Red Lobster this week, we get your pain. But the seafood restaurant chain is still offering fans some smaller wins with its new weekday lunch special.
The weekday special introduces a new lunch menu, which offers fans 10 items for under $10 each.
The dishes available in the new lunch menu include:
- Crispy Wild-Caught Flounder
- Garlic Shrimp Scampi
- Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
- Crispy Claim Strips
- Popcorn Shrimp
- Soup, Salad, and Cheddar Bay Biscuits
- Crispy Cod Sandwich
- Oven-Broiled Wild-Caught Flounder
- Classic Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
- Classic Caesar Salad with Seasoned Shrimp
The promotion is available at participating locations from Monday through Friday until 3 pm. You can partake in the special in-restaurant, To Go, or through touch-free delivery when ordered directly from redlobster.com.
