Red Lobster's New Lunch Deal Lineup Has 10 Options for Under $10 Each

If you, like many of us, didn’t end up winning $22,222 through Red Lobster this week, we get your pain. But the seafood restaurant chain is still offering fans some smaller wins with its new weekday lunch special.

The weekday special introduces a new lunch menu, which offers fans 10 items for under $10 each.

The dishes available in the new lunch menu include:

Crispy Wild-Caught Flounder

Garlic Shrimp Scampi

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Crispy Claim Strips

Popcorn Shrimp

Soup, Salad, and Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Crispy Cod Sandwich

Oven-Broiled Wild-Caught Flounder

Classic Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

Classic Caesar Salad with Seasoned Shrimp

The promotion is available at participating locations from Monday through Friday until 3 pm. You can partake in the special in-restaurant, To Go, or through touch-free delivery when ordered directly from redlobster.com.

h/tChew Boom