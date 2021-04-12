Red Lobster Is Wading into the Chicken Sandwich Arena

Chicken sandwich battles are typically fought in the fast food arena, but, as companies are ever adept at spotting a sure thing, they’ve started creeping into fast casual spots and now even real deal sit-down chains like Red Lobster, too.

Red Lobster’s latest menu addition is its take on a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Departing from the typical chicken filet, this version takes two hand-breaded white meat chicken tenders, flavors them with a combination of spicy Nashville hot seasoning and sweet honey butter, adds ranch and pickled peppers, and serves it all on a toasted brioche bun.

"Guests might think of us solely for seafood, but we've created an amazing chicken sandwich that will surely become your favorite,” executive chef and director of culinary Dustin Hilinski said in a statement. “From sweet heat to a punch of vinegar from the peppers, the flavor combinations will have you wondering if a seafood restaurant really just topped all your crispy chicken sandwich expectations.”

Red Lobster has also introduced a new crispy cod sandwich it’s trademarked as Codzilla. Codzilla comes with 6- to 8-oz of hand battered and fried wild caught cod, crunchy slaw, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun.

“It makes sense for Red Lobster to also have an epic fried fish sandwich, and we are affectionately calling it the Codzilla because we know our guests will not be disappointed by size or taste," Hilinski said.

Both sandwiches are served with sides and, of course, accompanied by Red Lobster’s famed Cheddar Bay biscuits.