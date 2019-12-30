Red Lobster's New Bloody Mary Comes Topped With a Lobster Claw & a Cheddar Bay Biscuit

There are two types of people in this world: those who love bloody mary's and those who are wrong. There's nothing not to appreciate about a spicy, vodka-filled breakfast beverage that, more times than not, comes with snacks. And is if that weren't enough to warrant our attention, Red Lobster is stepping things up and topping its latest creation with a whole Cheddar Bay Biscuit and actual lobster claw.
In honor of National Bloody Mary Day and National Hangover Day, the seafood chain is introducing its Lobster Claw Bloody Mary on January 1. Let's be honest, a little hair of the dog is the only way you're going to survive New Year's Day.
"The larger than life 'drinkatizer' mixes Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Red Lobster’s very own house Bloody Mary Mix, and is topped with a chilled Maine lobster claw and jumbo shrimp as well as a Cheddar Bay Biscuit," a rep for the restaurant said in a statement on Monday. "Garnished with a lime wedge and green olive, Red lobster adds a kick by rimming the glass with a spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning."
You can snag the boozy, food-topped monstrosity through Sunday February 2, as long as you're 21 years-old or over.
If you are of the anti-bloody mary camp but aren't the sober resolution type, you can always hit up Whole Foods wine and Prosecco sale. You can score 20% off Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and more through December 31.
