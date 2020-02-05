Red Lobster Is Selling Heart-Shaped Boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Chocolates for Valentine's Day are predictable, cliché, and more times than not, too fancy to actually eat. But cheesy carbs, on the other hand, are none of the above. And luckily, Red Lobster is wrapping its beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits in romantic heart-shaped boxes this year.
Beginning February 10, the seafood chain is selling its cheesy biscuits by the half-dozen in sweet holiday-themed "You're My Lobster" gift boxes. They're not only super easy to order (just head over to RedLobster.com), but can also be picked up at your local restaurant or delivered straight to your Valentine's door. You can get your Cheddar Bay Biscuits in the heart-shaped box for an additional $1, the chain said in a press release.
"Whether it's a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone's heart this Valentine's Day," President and Chief Concept Officer Salli Setta said in a statement. "Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it's easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone 'You're my lobster.'"
If you need a little something special to pair with your romantic Cheddar Bay Biscuit box, go the bouquet route. Olive Garden breadstick bouquet that is. Maybe I'm biased because carbs are my love language, but the bread version trumps flowers every single time.
