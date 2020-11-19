News Red Lobster Revealed 3 Ways to Cook with Cheddar Bay Biscuits This Thanksgiving The chain knows what we need.

Cheddar Bay Stuffing | Photo courtesy of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Stuffing | Photo courtesy of Red Lobster

Red Lobster can get the masses excited by uttering three simple words—Cheddar Bay Biscuits—and the newest development with its most adored menu item comes in the form of three Cheddar Bay Thanksgiving recipes. The holiday-themed recipes were developed just this year to make cooking at home more exciting. They include Cheddar Bay Stuffing, Cheddar Bay Pumpkin Biscuits, and Cheddar Bay Pumpkin Donut Bites, and each serves eight to 12 people. Here are the full recipes:

Cheddar Bay Stuffing | Photo courtesy of Red Lobster

Cheddar Bay Stuffing Ingredients:

- 12 whole, or 8 cups, of Cheddar Bay Biscuits (torn into small pieces)

- 6 cups of bread (cut into small cubes)

- 1 cup of butter

- 2 cups yellow onion (diced)

- 1 cup celery (diced)

- ½ cup carrot (diced)

- 1 tsp dry sage

- ½ tsp dry thyme

- 2 tbsp fresh rosemary (chopped)

- 5 cups chicken broth

- Salt and pepper to taste - 12 whole, or 8 cups, of Cheddar Bay Biscuits (torn into small pieces)- 6 cups of bread (cut into small cubes)- 1 cup of butter- 2 cups yellow onion (diced)- 1 cup celery (diced)- ½ cup carrot (diced)- 1 tsp dry sage- ½ tsp dry thyme- 2 tbsp fresh rosemary (chopped)- 5 cups chicken broth- Salt and pepper to taste Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 300°F.

2. Spread Cheddar Bay Biscuit pieces and cubed bread out on large baking sheet and cook in pre-heated oven for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally until dry. Cool and reserve in medium-size bowl. Preheat oven to 350°F.

3. In a medium sauté pan, heat butter over medium heat. Once melted, add onions, celery, and carrots and sauté until slightly softened.

4. Stir in herbs, salt, and pepper. Remove from heat, add to reserved Cheddar Bay Biscuit pieces and cubed bread.

5. While gently folding, add chicken broth slowly to reserved Cheddar Bay Biscuit pieces, cubed bread, cooked onions, celery, and carrots. Taste and adjust seasoning.

6. Layer mixture into a pre-greased 9x13 baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown on top.



Cheddar Bay Pumpkin Biscuits Ingredients:

Biscuits:

- ¼ cup cold water

- ½ cup canned pumpkin pie mix

- ½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

- ½ tsp pumpkin spice

- 1 pouch (11.36oz) Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Honey butter sauce:

- ¼ cup honey

- ¼ cup butter

- ¼ tsp pumpkin spice Biscuits:- ¼ cup cold water- ½ cup canned pumpkin pie mix- ½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese- ½ tsp pumpkin spice- 1 pouch (11.36oz) Cheddar Bay Biscuit MixHoney butter sauce:- ¼ cup honey- ¼ cup butter- ¼ tsp pumpkin spice Directions:

1. Stir together water, pumpkin pie mix, cheese, ½ tsp pumpkin spice, and biscuit mix until dough forms (do not overmix).

2. Scoop dough immediately into 8-10 portions (about ¼ cup each) and place 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheet.

3. Bake 14-16 minutes or until golden brown on top. Melt butter in a microwave-safe bowl, add honey and ¼ tsp pumpkin spice and stir until well blended.

4. Brush honey butter sauce onto each hot biscuit. Serve immediately

Cheddar Bay Pumpkin Donut Bites Ingredients:

Donut bites:

- ¼ cup cold water

- ½ cup canned pumpkin pie mix

- ½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

- ½ tsp pumpkin spice

- 1 pouch (11.36oz) Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Pumpkin spice sugar:

- ¼ cup powdered sugar

- ¼ tsp pumpkin spice Donut bites:- ¼ cup cold water- ½ cup canned pumpkin pie mix- ½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese- ½ tsp pumpkin spice- 1 pouch (11.36oz) Cheddar Bay Biscuit MixPumpkin spice sugar:- ¼ cup powdered sugar- ¼ tsp pumpkin spice Directions:

1. Stir together water, pumpkin pie mix, cheese, ½ tsp pumpkin spice, and biscuit mix until dough forms (do not overmix).

2. Scoop walnut-sized balls into 350°F oil and until golden brown and fluffy.

3. Sprinkle hot donut bites liberally with pumpkin spice sugar. Serve immediately.

*Chef tip: Add a drizzle of honey before sprinkling with powdered sugar.

Red Lobster isn't the only chain to release recipes this year ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Taco Bell created a shepherd's pie recipe that uses its crunchy tacos and White Castle released stuffing recipes, including a vegetarian version that uses Impossible Sliders. MORE: Red Lobster's Holiday Menu Includes Gift-Boxed Cheddar Bay Biscuits