Red Lobster's Holiday Sweater Has an Insulated Pocket for Your Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Plus, you can shop snow globes, ornaments, and more.
For the past few years, Red Lobster has taken a hiatus from selling holiday merch—like that iconic Christmas sweater with an insulated pocket for your Cheddar Bay Biscuits. But now, three years since its last drop, the seafood chain is bringing back its online shop with gifts primed for your White Elephant Party.
In addition to the Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater, Red Lobster is stocking its online merch store with a branded snow globe, Ornament Trio starring Cheddar the orange lobster, t-shirts, hats, and other accessories.
"We're thrilled to bring back our holiday shop this year with new merchandise that everyone will want to get their hands on (and in!)," Chief Marketing Officer Patty Trevino said in a press release. "We've curated a mix of fashion, fun, and function to choose from, including our cozy sweaters and sweatshirts, super soft slogan t-shirts, collectible ornaments— and even a snow globe, so all our loyal fans can bring their love of Red Lobster home for the holidays."
The highly-coveted Cheddar Bay Biscuit sweater—along with other giftable favorites—went on sale at 10 am on November 21 and will be available for purchase through December 31.