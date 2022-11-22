Red Lobster's Holiday Sweater Has an Insulated Pocket for Your Cheddar Bay Biscuits

For the past few years, Red Lobster has taken a hiatus from selling holiday merch—like that iconic Christmas sweater with an insulated pocket for your Cheddar Bay Biscuits. But now, three years since its last drop, the seafood chain is bringing back its online shop with gifts primed for your White Elephant Party.

In addition to the Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater, Red Lobster is stocking its online merch store with a branded snow globe, Ornament Trio starring Cheddar the orange lobster, t-shirts, hats, and other accessories.