Red Lobster's Holiday Menu Includes Gift-Boxed Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Shopping for gifts just got easier.
Cheddar Bay Biscuits are Red Lobster's pièce de résistance. That's why when the seafood chain announced its holiday plans on Monday, the most exciting part wasn't the menu, but rather a box. A gift box, in fact. A gift box that's designed to hold half a dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits. For gifting.
The festive biscuit boxes will become available online for takeout and delivery beginning Monday, November 16. They cost $1 more than an unboxed six-piece serving of biscuits, a small price to pay considering practically any other holiday gift would set you back, like, a lot more.
Unlike other holiday offerings at Red Lobster, the gift boxes won't last through the entire season. There's an unspecified supply and it will likely sell out, so acting on it fast is the way to go if you're desperate to surprise a loved one with biscuits.
As of Monday, November 9, Red Lobster also has two new seasonal party platters on the menu:
- Chilled Holiday Seafood Platter: Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp, Chilled Split Maine Lobster Tails, and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with cocktail sauce and lemons.
- Shrimp Lover’s Holiday Platter: Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, and Crispy Shrimp. Served with piña colada sauce, cocktail sauce, and spicy Dragon sauce.
Biscuits and shrimp... what could be merrier?
