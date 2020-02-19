No, Red Lobster Isn't Ending Unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Don't Panic.

Earlier this week, rumors spread that Red Lobster's unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits would soon be -- *gasp* -- limited. But despite the immediate and entirely warranted backlash, turns out the rumor is just that: a rumor.
A spokesperson for Red Lobster cleared up the confusion when reached by Thrillist, promising the chain's biscuit policy hasn't changed.
"We want to set the record straight. Despite rumors to the contrary, Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are in fact unlimited for our dine-in guests," the company said in a statement. "Obviously, due to the nature of To Go and delivery orders, there is a limit to how many we include in the bag, which is two per entrée with the option to add more to your order for a small fee."
While there is that aforementioned limit on to-go orders (because how, exactly, would one deliver an unlimited supply?) that rule is nothing new. "The only difference has been to the formatting of the Red Lobster menu page, which may have led to confusion based on the text at the top of the page," the spokesperson said. The company is reportedly making necessary changes so that the policy is crystal clear going forward.
The hoax may have caused some worry, but it's nothing a carb feast and Lobster Claw Bloody Mary can't fix. ICYMI, Red Lobster introduced the monstrous "drinkatizer" back in January, topping its Tito's-filled house Bloody Mary Mix with a chilled Maine lobster claw, jumbo shrimp, and its very own Cheddar Bay Biscuit.
