Red Lobster Just Added Cheddar Bay Shrimp to Its Menus Nationwide

When I was a child, I was a bit scared of seafood. It was one of those illogical fears that surely was born from watching cartoons. So, whenever my family went to Red Lobster, I would simply devour Cheddar Bay Biscuit after Cheddar Bay Biscuit. Luckily, I've overcome this childhood fear and now delight in all sorts of the ocean's creatures. Another reason it is lucky?

Red Lobster is now taking the craveable Cheddar Bay flavors and pairing them with succulent shrimp. It's the best of both worlds. The new Cheddar Bay Shrimp will be one of the shrimp selections on the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast section. This option also comes with an unlimited number of Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which means you can eat as much Cheddar Bay as you can handle.

"Everyone loves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and our shrimp is a close second favorite, so it just made sense to finally put the two together! This first-ever mash-up is crispy, crunchy and full of flavor that will keep you coming back for more," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster, in a press release.

In addition to the new shrimp offering, Red Lobster is also adding three new seasonal cocktails to its drink menu for a limited time. The Snowglobe Sangria, Fireside Martini, and the Cran-Apple Smash are all filled with festive flavors that promise to quickly get you in the holiday spirit.