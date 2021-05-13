Red Lobster’s Hiring a Chief Biscuit Officer Who’ll Get Tons of Free Biscuits & Perks

If you’ve ever been to Red Lobster, then you know the experience is all about the biscuits. They’re flaky, warm, salty, and cheesy. With National Biscuit Day arriving on May 14, Red Lobster is celebrating in a major way for all the Cheddar Bay Biscuit fans out there.

The seafood restaurant chain announced this week that it’s launching the “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes, which will name one lucky winner the company’s Chief Biscuit Officer.

The CBO title comes with some major perks. The winner will get $1,000 in My Red Lobster Rewards Gift Cards, a chance to weigh in on new menu items, extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits to take home or add to to-go and delivery orders, and VIP status at their local Red Lobster.

“With a biscuit as famous and delicious as our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, how could Red Lobster not celebrate National Biscuit Day? We have a CEO and a CFO, but we felt it was time to introduce a Chief Biscuit Officer. We knew we had the perfect pool of candidates already: our biscuit-obsessed guests,” Lillian Murphy, vice president of customer experience and loyalty at Red Lobster, said in a statement. “As an extra special thank you for the loyalty our guests have shown during this past year, we’re excited to also be offering 500 free rewards as part of the ‘Big Cheese’ Biscuit Sweepstakes.”

Only one winner can be crowned CBO, but there are still plenty of prizes to go around. Others who enter the “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes will have the chance to win one of 500 free rewards, including Maine lobster tails or crab leg add-ons, apps, desserts, and extra biscuits.

You’ll be able to enter starting on May 14. All you have to do is log into the My Red Lobster Rewards app. By doing so, you’ll get one free entry into the “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes. Those who aren’t members can land an entry by simply downloading the app and creating a profile. Rewards members will get additional entries with every dine-in, to-go, or delivery purchase made at Red Lobster.

You can also score more entries by trying fan-favorite menu items like the Ultimate Feast and Seaside Shrimp Trio, or new items like the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Cod Sandwich, Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger, Baja Shrimp Bowl, Sesame-Soy Salmon Bowl, or Kung Pao Noodles. Those entries require CBO hopefuls to log into the app as well.

The Chief Biscuit Officer gig may not pay, but who needs big money when you’ve got all those biscuits?