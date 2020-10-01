Red Lobster Just Introduced a Whole Lineup of Daily Deals

Few things are worse than grinding through a busy day at work, only to realize that you forgot to figure out what you’re having for dinner. You can resort to whatever leftovers you have in the fridge or order from your neighborhood go-to, but Red Lobster really wants you to give it a shot now that it’s offering new daily deals.

The casual seafood restaurant chain announced five deals for five days of the week and they’re an interesting mix of offerings. That’s great news, considering you’re probably tired of your usual food orders by now. Red Lobster is hoping you’re ready to change things up; here’s what it’s offering:

Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday: Mix and match shrimp dishes on the menu and get as much as you want of it for $17.99. You can order Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, or Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers. As if an endless serving of your favorite Red Lobster shrimp wasn’t enough, it also comes with a side. That, however, isn’t bottomless. Sorry.

Two for Tuesday: Treat your quarantine partner to a lobster, shrimp, or salmon dinner (plus two sides) for $49.99.

Whole Lobster Wednesday: Get yourself a whole lobster and two sides for $22.99.

Throwback Thursday: Take a trip down memory lane with Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, two sides, and a fountain drink for $12.99.

Fish Fry Friday: At the end of the week, you deserve to indulge a little. Enjoy hand-battered, wild-caught cod, fries, and coleslaw for $11.99.

Red Lobster’s Daily Deals are available for dine-in, to-go, and via curbside pickup.