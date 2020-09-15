Red Lobster's New 'Dew Garita' Is the First Official Mountain Dew Cocktail

If every chain's signature cocktail du jour was a Bond movie, this would pretty easily be the Die Another Day of those drinks because it's unexpectedly strange.

Red Lobster is kicking off a partnership with Pepsi by launching the first-ever official Mountain Dew cocktail, the Dew Garita. It's a hell of a name. You're going to feel weird saying the name to your bartender when you order it out of curiosity both because of the name and because you have no idea what's inside the glass. The announcement coyly states that it's "a top-secret recipe." All I know is what's in the picture. There's a lime involved. Also, there's some kind of red powder around the rim. Cayenne salt? Chili powder? Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust? We have no idea.

Though we do know that Red Lobster says the Dew Garita pairs perfectly with Cheddar Bay Biscuits. However, we're going to need a second opinion on that.

The Dew-based cocktail is rolling out to some Red Lobster locations this month and will be available nationwide by the end of the year. Though, this isn't the end of whatever this is. The announcement says the new dynamic duo of Red Lobster and Pepsi will be partnering "to create a variety of craveable new menu items." That includes Pepsi products, as well as Frito-Lay and Quaker products, according to the announcement. Meanwhile, Taco Bell is offering a limited-edition custom wine.

Let your mind wander. Maybe do it under the influence of the sugar, caffeine, and alcohol of a Dew Garita.