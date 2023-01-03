Red Lobster's Latest Deal Gets You an App and a Meal for Just $15.99

Red Lobster's new Dockside Duos deal will get you an app, a meal, and Cheddar Bay Biscuits for $15.99. The new offer can be ordered any day of the week, but it will only be available for a limited time, so you'll want to pencil in a visit soon.

You can mix and match any of the five starters and five entrees. All combinations of options will include Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Your choice of appetizers are:

Crispy Green Beans

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Caesar Salad

House Salad

Clam Chowder Cup



Entree options are:

Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp

Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo

Fish & Chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

Entrée Caesar Salad (served with chicken or shrimp)



The diabolical side of me that continues to live in defiance of my pretty intense lactose intolerance is salivating at the idea of ordering those biscuits, cheese sticks, and the Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo. Sure, I'd be indisposed for three to five business days, but I think it would be worth it.

And, if you're feeling really decadent, you can also add the Vanilla Bean Cheesecake or Chocolate Wave desserts for just $5.