Red Lobster Is Finally Serving Lobster Rolls

Considering the obvious widespread appeal of lobsters rolls -- and the fact that Red Lobster is called Red Lobster -- you'd think the restaurant chain, of all places, would have the delicious crustacean-filled sandwiches on its menu. But, believe it or not, that sadly hasn't been the case. Until now.

Red Lobster announced Monday that it's now serving an all-new lobster roll as part of its equally new Lobster Lover's Lunch menu, available for a limited time during Lobsterfest. The Cheddar Bay Biscuit purveyor said the sandwich features sweet Maine lobster meat tossed in lemon aioli that's stuffed into a toasted roll, split on the top, and a pile of fries on the side. Although the chain has previously offered different versions of a lobster roll, it's been years since such a sandwich has been available on the menu and none have been quite like the newest iteration, a spokesperson said via email.