Red Lobster Is Finally Serving Lobster Rolls

Considering the obvious widespread appeal of lobsters rolls -- and the fact that Red Lobster is called Red Lobster -- you'd think the restaurant chain, of all places, would have the delicious crustacean-filled sandwiches on its menu. But, believe it or not, that sadly hasn't been the case. Until now.
Red Lobster announced Monday that it's now serving an all-new lobster roll as part of its equally new Lobster Lover's Lunch menu, available for a limited time during Lobsterfest. The Cheddar Bay Biscuit purveyor said the sandwich features sweet Maine lobster meat tossed in lemon aioli that's stuffed into a toasted roll, split on the top, and a pile of fries on the side. Although the chain has previously offered different versions of a lobster roll, it's been years since such a sandwich has been available on the menu and none have been quite like the newest iteration, a spokesperson said via email.
The lobster-filled lunch lineup also includes a new Lobster-Topped Caesar Salad as well as Red Lobster's popular Lobster and Langostino Pizza. You can get one of the three options, along with a soup or salad, for $10, but only Monday through Friday from 11am to 3pm. Of course, it's not hard to find damn good lobster rolls elsewhere these days, but it's worth noting the deal also includes unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits, according to Red Lobster's website. Basically, it's a dangerous double threat.
