Lobsterfest Is Back at Red Lobster With 3 Brand New Lobster-Filled Dishes

Lobsterfest is back at Red Lobster, and you know what that means. Endless amounts of lobster paired alongside unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits. In other words, seafood heaven. And this year, the casual chain adding three new lobster-stuffed dishes to the menu.
In celebration of another season of Lobsterfest, Red Lobster announced on Monday that it's debuting all-new Lobsterfest Surf and Turf, New England Lobster and Seafood Bake, and a fish and chips-inspired Lobster and Chips, a spokesperson for the chain told Thrillist. Entrees on the special menu start at around 20 bucks.
“We’re always exploring new and exciting options to offer our guests. This year, we’re adding a twist on the classic fish and chips dish, taking it up a notch by swapping fish for lobster in our [new] Lobster and Chips entrée, available for only $19.99,” Chef Dustin Hilinski, executive chef and director of culinary at Red Lobster, said in a statement.
The Lobsterfest Surf and Turf features Maine lobster skewered with filet medallions and dressed with a lobster cream sauce, while the Lobster and Seafood Bake highlights Maine lobster tails, Dungeness crab, mussels, and jumbo shrimp in a medley of sausage, corn, and potato wedges dressed in a garlic white wine sauce. Talk about indulgence. Finally, the Lobster and Chips is exactly what it sounds like -- a battered deep-fried lobster tail served on a bed of French fries and a side of coleslaw.
Other fan favorites, like Lobster Alfredo and the Ultimate Feast, which contains crab legs, lobster, and shrimp, will be on the menu as well. As usual, Lobsterfest will only be around for a limited time so get out there, eat as much lobster as physically possible, and don't forget to stuff extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits in your bag to go.
